Amerigo Resources Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ARG traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$1.20. 18,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$2.01. The firm has a market cap of C$199.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.60.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Christian Caceres sold 20,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$27,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,020.21.

(Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.