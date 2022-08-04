AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Announces Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY22 guidance to $10.90-11.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.90-$11.10 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.27. 1,575,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 57.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

