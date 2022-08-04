AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Cut to $175.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average is $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,488,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

