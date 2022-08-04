AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,536. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.68.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AME. Mizuho cut their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.70.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.