AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AME traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 329,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 92.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 218,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,067,000 after buying an additional 104,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

