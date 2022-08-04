Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 11,346 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 889,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 214.5% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 704,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 480,490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 353.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 122.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $9,009,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

