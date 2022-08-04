Amphenol Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $46,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,812,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,932,000 after purchasing an additional 363,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,287,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 541.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 192,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 478.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 217,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

