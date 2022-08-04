Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Amphenol worth $55,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.