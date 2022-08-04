Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.45. 30,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,094. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Amphenol by 14.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

