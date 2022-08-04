Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Trading Up 42.5% This Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00023814 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $82.28 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00639214 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016269 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035621 BTC.
About Ampleforth Governance Token
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading
