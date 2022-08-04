Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Amplitude Stock Up 12.7 %
AMPL stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 2,908,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,409. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplitude (AMPL)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.