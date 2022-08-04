Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Amplitude Stock Up 12.7 %

AMPL stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 2,908,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,409. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amplitude Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 127.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 933.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

