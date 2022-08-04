Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Amplitude Stock Up 12.7 %

AMPL stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 2,908,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,409. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 127.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 933.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.