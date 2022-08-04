Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives “Maintains” Rating from UBS Group

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Amplitude has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $87.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $2,301,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $2,601,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $3,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.