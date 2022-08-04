Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.50 million-$60.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.52 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.36–$0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.13.

AMPL traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 863,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

