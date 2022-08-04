Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graham Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Graham in a report released on Monday, August 1st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Graham’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Graham’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Graham Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of GHM stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Graham has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Graham by 93.5% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Graham by 27.0% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 108,359 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Graham by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

