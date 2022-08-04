Analysts Issue Forecasts for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Semler Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Semler Scientific Stock Up 18.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $39.50 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 2,585.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 44.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

