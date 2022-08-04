Analysts Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target at $73.13

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on GFS shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

