Analysts Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Target Price at $133.10

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at $40,244,172.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $744,453,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $149,271,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

