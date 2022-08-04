Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $815.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.79. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.