Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $815.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.79. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

In related news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Articles

