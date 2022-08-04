Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.
ANDE opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Andersons has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.95%.
ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.
