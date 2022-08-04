Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

ANGPY opened at $12.74 on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

