Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.93. 204,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,989. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $333.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $32,055.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,857.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

About Anika Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,385,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

