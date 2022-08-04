Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.
Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.93. 204,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,989. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $333.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $32,055.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,857.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
About Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
