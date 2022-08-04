ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock traded up $9.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.58. 20,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,966. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

