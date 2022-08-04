AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Cut to “Hold” at Panmure Gordon

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AO World from GBX 59 ($0.72) to GBX 40 ($0.49) in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

AO World Stock Performance

Shares of AOWDF stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. AO World has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

