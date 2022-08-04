AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in July

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,009,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 1,248,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AO World Price Performance

AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. AO World has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 59 ($0.72) to GBX 40 ($0.49) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

