APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.
APA Stock Performance
APA stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.95. 394,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,073. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95.
APA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after buying an additional 68,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 103.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,501,000 after acquiring an additional 817,316 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
APA Company Profile
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APA (APA)
