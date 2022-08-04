APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.95. 394,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,073. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

Get APA alerts:

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after buying an additional 68,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 103.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,501,000 after acquiring an additional 817,316 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.