APA (NYSE:APA) Trading Down 9%

APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) dropped 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.32. Approximately 235,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,372,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

