ApeCoin Price Reaches $7.23 (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $569.77 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.23 or 0.00032108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00636899 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016351 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00035348 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev.
