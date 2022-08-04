ApeCoin Price Reaches $7.23 (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $569.77 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.23 or 0.00032108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00636899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00035348 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

