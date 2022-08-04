Apollo Currency Market Capitalization Achieves $11.92 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and $582,301.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00102565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00251897 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037635 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008936 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.