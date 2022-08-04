Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Apollo Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AINV opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $823.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.00.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 142.53%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Investment

In related news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,421.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,591,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 50.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,483,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 500,339 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $3,390,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 120.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 117,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 64,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Apollo Investment

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.