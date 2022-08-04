Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Apollo Investment Stock Performance

AINV opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $823.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 142.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Investment

In other news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $260,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,421.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

