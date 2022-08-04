Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Apollo Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Apollo Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 142.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,421.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 17.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 138,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

