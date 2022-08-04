Apple Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Apple in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Apple Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.21.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.20. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

