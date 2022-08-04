AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Lowered to $110.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut AptarGroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.15. 6,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $136.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.03.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.31%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 475,626 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

