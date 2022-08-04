AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $136.23.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.31%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Puzo Michael J grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 72,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 51,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.