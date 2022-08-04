Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $109.74, but opened at $98.07. Aptiv shares last traded at $100.53, with a volume of 32,770 shares changing hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.42.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 138,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

