Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0-$17.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.76 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.42.

NYSE APTV traded down $10.67 on Thursday, reaching $99.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,611,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.74. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

