ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $135.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

Shares of ARCB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.90. 2,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,511. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 214.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

