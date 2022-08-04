Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 15th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Arch Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $36.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.48. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.65.

In related news, Director James N. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at about $382,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

