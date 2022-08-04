Archer-Daniels-Midland Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of ADM opened at $82.25 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 318,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

