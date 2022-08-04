Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Announces Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.71. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $125,998.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $291,220. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,631.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

