Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at SVB Leerink

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.96% from the company’s previous close.

RCUS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE RCUS opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Insider Activity

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $48,339.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 212,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

