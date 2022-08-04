ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. ArdCoin has a market cap of $1.81 million and $12,977.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArdCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

