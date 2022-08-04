Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,880 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,838,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after buying an additional 83,103 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after acquiring an additional 101,980 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 713,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 496,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

