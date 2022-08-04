Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,477 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

