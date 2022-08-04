Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $12.69 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

