Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

