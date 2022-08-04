Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,827 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $145.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.