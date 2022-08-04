Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $997,000 Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.8% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 197,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 274,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 50,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

