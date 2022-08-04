Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after buying an additional 994,774 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.8 %

Bank of America stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

