Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $149.16 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

